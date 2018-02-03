Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Sweet tweets – #Mizzou beats Kentucky

Sweet tweets – #Mizzou beats Kentucky

By

A look back at Mizzou’s historic 69-60 win over Kentucky.  The Tigers held the Wildcats to a season-low for points and it’s the first time in school history that the Tigers not only beat Kentucky, but won back-to-back games by the score of 69-60.

Here’s a look back at the game through my world on Twitter.

Let’s talk about the game next Tuesday when the Tigers play Mississippi.  Give me a follow @Missourisports

Truman delivered the game ball from the rafters. #Mizzou pulling out all the stops.