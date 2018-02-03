Mizzou beats Kentucky for the first time in program history

#Mizzou beats Kentucky for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/ZeJNRSWbcV — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) February 3, 2018

After ten previous attempts, the Missouri Tigers finally beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the hardwood. Jordan Barnett and Kassius Robertson each scored 16 in the Tigers 69-60 victory Saturday in front of a near-capacity Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers defense held Kentucky to 31% shooting including just 2-for-20 from three point range. Kentucky went through three long scoring droughts in the first half as Mizzou led 28-18 after the first half. The Wildcats opened the second half by closing to within one, before Mizzou went on an 8-0 run to push the game back to 9. Kentucky never threatened after that.

Watch Mizzou’s postgame

Jontay Porter added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers improved to 15-8, 5-5 SEC.