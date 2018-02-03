Mizzou beats Kentucky for the first time in program history

Missourinet

After ten previous attempts, the Missouri Tigers finally beat the Kentucky Wildcats on the hardwood.  Jordan Barnett and Kassius Robertson each scored 16 in the Tigers 69-60 victory Saturday in front of a near-capacity Mizzou Arena.

The Tigers defense held Kentucky to 31% shooting including just 2-for-20 from three point range.  Kentucky went through three long scoring droughts in the first half as Mizzou led 28-18 after the first half.  The Wildcats opened the second half by closing to within one, before Mizzou went on an 8-0 run to push the game back to 9.  Kentucky never threatened after that.

Jontay Porter added 13 points and eight rebounds as the Tigers improved to 15-8, 5-5 SEC.