STLCards pitcher Carlos Martinez facing lawsuit over fight outside an East St. Louis club

The Belleville News-Democrat is reporting that St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez is facing a lawsuit that says he was part of a group that also included late outfielder Oscar Taveras. The lawsuit claims the group beat up a man outside a strip club in 2014. The lawsuit was filed by Andrew D’Angelo in St. Clair County.

D’Angelo alleges that he was drinking at a bar in St. Louis, when he had a verbal confrontation with a group of men, including Martinez and Taveras. D’Angelo left the bar after the fight and went to The Penthouse Club, a strip club near East St. Louis. The club has since changed names. D’Angelo claims he was unaware that Martinez and the group also showed up to the club and as D’Angelo left, he was “jumped.”

The lawsuit alleges Martinez specifically punched D’Angelo in the head and face. Attorney’s for D’Angelo say the attack left him with a broken back and nearly $100,000 in medical bills.