Free tax preparation help is available for eligible Missourians at 123 sites

Volunteer income tax assistance sites are open throughout Missouri, courtesy of the University of Missouri and IRS. Every tax season, MU faculty, staff and students open the locations to give free tax help to low and moderate income Missourians. The public is also encouraged to stop by any of the sites with questions about Obamacare exemptions and tax credits.

Most locations also offer free electronic filing. Last year, the sites served more than 10,000 Missouri families and about 2,000 filed their taxes at one of the locations.

Andrew Zumwalt, an assistant extension professor of personal financial planning and a member of the University of Missouri Extension faculty, says the program not only helps Missourians file their taxes but also provides students a great, hands-on learning experience that will help those preparing to enter the professional community.

“Those who qualify can have their tax returns prepared for free, and students learn how to communicate with clients about money in a hands-on, applied way,” Zumwalt says. “Student tax preparers have been through IRS training and certification. Through this experience, they are given the opportunity to put their training into real-world practice.”

For times and information about the 123 locations, visit http://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep