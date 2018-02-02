Columbia College women upset number one ranked team

10th ranked Columbia College women’s basketball defeated number one ranked Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) University 61-43. The Lion’s 43 points was their lowest scoring total of the season. Columbia improves to 18-5 on the season and 16-1 in conference play.

The Cougars led 35-21 at the half and in the fourth quarter, the Cougars held the Lions scoreless in the final frame. as they held a 20 point lead with 6:19 to go in the game before the Lions would score. Columbia’s defense closed out the lopsided victory.