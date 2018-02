On today’s show…

I told you Mizzou men’s basketball was in some kind of a funk. Cuonzo Martin confirmed after the Tigers win over Alabama.

I can see where USC fans misunderstood Mizzou A.D. Jim Sterk’s comment about Dawn Staley, but I don’t think USC is completely innocent in this rivalry. I’ll play you a sample.

Former MLB player Oscar Gamble died. He talked about why he had that gigantic afro in the 70’s.