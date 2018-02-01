Missourinet 7 a.m. News 2-1-2018

Top Stories: The Missouri Times reports several Senators filibustered the chamber last night for hours after news came that Governor Greitens had withdrawn three of his appointment to a commission that held a controversial vote to end tax credits for developers of low-income housing. If the Senate returns the name of the appointees to Greitens, he could reappoint them without the chamber’s approval after the current legislative session ends. And Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has blamed the human trafficking problem on the sexual revolution in America.