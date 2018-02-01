Missourians will not be voting on daylight saving time proposal in November

A veteran Missouri lawmaker who’s filed daylight saving time legislation in the past has no plans to do so in 2018.

For the past four years, State Rep. Mike Kelley, R-Lamar, filed a proposed constitutional amendment that would have made daylight saving time the new standard time.

The bill died each year.

Kelley, who represents Barton, Cedar, Dade and Jasper counties in the House, tells Missourinet he would like to see Congress address the issue.

If the Legislature had approved his previous plan, the issue would have gone to voters.

If they had approved the plan, Missourians would have no longer changed clocks in the fall and spring.

Kelley has said the plan would have reduced the number of vehicle crashes and would have helped agriculture, which is the state’s top industry.

Opponents have expressed worry about the potential impact on businesses near Missouri’s borders.

During a 2016 Statehouse hearing, State Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, said that the “vast majority of Missourians live along the border.”