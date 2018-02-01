Missouri Senate holds lengthy debate on whether to ditch Gov. Greitens appointees

The Missouri Senate is considering whether to toss some appointees Governor Greitens made to a commission while the legislature was not in session.

The Missouri Times reports several Senators filibustered the chamber Wednesday night after news came that Greitens had withdrawn three of his appointments, Craig Porter, Alan T. Simpson, and John P. Scariot, to the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC).

Those three had been named to the MHDC shortly before the Governor led a vote to end tax credits for developers of low-income housing.

The Missouri Times reported that several senators spoke for hours Wednesday night over the fate of the three appointees. The debate centered on whether to send the names back to Greitens or hold the names. If the names are sent back to Greitens, he would be able to appoint them again after the end the legislative session. If the Senate does not withdraw or confirm the names by a Saturday deadline, they will be banned from serving on the MHDC.

A number of lawmakers are concerned that the three appointees voted late last year under Greitens direction to ditch tax credits that subsidize low income housing projects.

According to reporting by the Missouri Times, three of the lawmakers involved in the lengthy floor debate were Democratic Senator Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis, Republican Senator Rob Schaaf of St. Joseph and Republican Senator Gary Romine of Farmington.

Romine filed a bill in the current legislative session, SB 794, to place restrictions on how the governor appoints and replaces members of boards.

It requires the Governor to inform the Missouri Senate, in writing, of any appointments to state boards or commissions made while the legislature is not in session. Once an appointee is designated, the Governor is prohibited from withdrawing or rescinding the appointment, unless the appointee is involved in wrongdoing.

The measure also requires that a majority of board members have Senate confirmation in order to conduct business.

In all, five names were sent to the Senate to be withdrawn.