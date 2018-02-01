Cuonzo collects career win 200

Kassius Robertson scored 22 points as Mizzou ended a three-game losing streak with a 69-60 victory over the Crimson Tide on Wednesday night, on the road.

The victory was also Cuonzo Martin’s 200th career coaching win.

The Tigers battled foul trouble all night and a big discrepancy at the free throw line, but showed great determination all night.

“This was probably the most motivated we’ve been this season thus far,” Jontay Porter said, who scored 13 points. “Hopefully we can keep it going. We knew it was kind of a must-win.

Jeremiah Tilmon added 12 on 6-for-6 shooting but fouled out with 4:32 to play.

Alabama held a 32-15 advantage in trips to the foul line and it was 32-8 until the closing minutes when they had to foul.

If the Tide hit their free throws, they win this game. They made just 21 of them.

Mizzou led by as many as 12 in the first, but settled on a two-point halftime advantage. On three separate occasions, Collin Sexton of Alabama tied the game but Mizzou never surrendered the lead in the second half.

The Tigers are home Saturday to face Kentucky.