Missourinet 7 a.m. News 1-31-2018

Top Stories: Stover police in west -central Missouri have arrested 19-year-old Matthew Underwood after officers were made aware of possible threats against school students. KMIZ reports Underwood admitted to police that he had researched school shootings and was considering going to the Stover School and shooting kids and teachers. And Jefferson City Police say a reported terroristic threat at a middle school yesterday was actually an angry student who was venting to another pupil. Investigators say they don’t think the student planned to bring a gun, or hurt anyone.