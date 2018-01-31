Missouri Congresswomen among Republicans on fatal train crash

Eastern Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner has been treated for minor injuries from a fatal train crash this morning in Virginia carrying several Republican Congressional members. According to Missourinet affiliate KSSZ in Columbia, Mid-Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler was also on the train and is okay.

The group of lawmakers was on its way to an annual legislative conference in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, when it hit a garbage truck west of Charlottesville. One fatality and one serious injury in the truck has been reported. There were no serious injuries among members of Congress or their staff.

The offices of Republican Congressmen Billy Long and Jason Smith and Sen. Roy Blunt say they were not involved in the wreck. According to the Twitter account of Rep. Sam Graves, he was not on board.

An investigation of the crash is underway.