Missouri Congressmen Smith and Clay disagree on the State of the Union (AUDIO)

Two key Missouri Congressmen have differing views on the economy and on President Donald Trump’s (R) State of the Union Address Tuesday night in Washington.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, R-Salem, says the United States and Missouri are better off today than a year ago.

Smith also serves as the House Republican Conference Secretary.

“If you’re looking at the economy, we have nearly two million new jobs created in the last year,” Smith says. “We have over three million people who have been receiving bonuses because of the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.”

Smith, who represents 30 southern Missouri counties, flew on Air Force One in November with President Trump from Washington to St. Louis, for a tax reform speech.

Smith says President Trump’s tax plan will benefit working families in his sprawling district, which stretches from 20 miles south of St. Louis to ten miles east of Branson.

“You’re looking at a family of four in southeast Missouri that makes $55,000 or less will pay not a penny in federal tax,” says Smith.

U.S. Rep. William “Lacy” Clay, D-St. Louis, who’s a senior member in Missouri’s congressional delegation, has issued a statement, which reads in part: “While the one percent and corporations have benefited greatly from the Trump economy and the rising stock market, working Americans have not.”

Smith was part of President Trump’s escort committee at the State of the Union Address. Smith, whose district includes Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff and West Plains, says the president is making America safer.

“A lot of people refuse to recognize that on January 20th (2017), when the president got inaugurated, there were roughly 35,000 ISIS fighters that covered and controlled about 17,500 square miles,” Smith says.

Smith says ISIS is now down to about 1,000 fighters.

Meantime, a southeast Missouri businessman attended the State of the Union Address in Washington, as a guest of Congressman Smith. The Salem Republican tells Missourinet Colby Robertson is a Poplar Bluff builder.

“Who (Robertson) is a big fan of President Trump, so I thought this would be nice for him to be able to watch a State of the Union one-on-one,” says Smith.

Each congressman or woman is allowed to bring one guest to the State of the Union. Robertson Contractors’ website says RCI employs more than “150 skilled craftsmen and houses a fleet more than 100 units strong.”

Smith has Missouri’s largest congressional district, with about 20,000 square miles.

Congressman Clay, who was first elected to the House in 2000, is currently in his ninth term. He represents St. Louis City and County in the U.S. House.

His statement also reads, in part: “President Trump’s alternative reality was on full display tonight. He simultaneously invented fake economic facts while ignoring deep wounds and divisions that he has inflicted on the American people. While the one percent and corporations have benefited greatly from the Trump economy and the rising stock market, working Americans have not. His Trump Taxscam is accelerating the transfer of wealth from the middle class to the fortunate few while over 86 million American families will receive a tax increase. The President also failed to make any real commitment to fighting drug addiction and supporting expanded drug treatment. That is a critical failure to lead.”

Clay’s statement also says he’s willing to work with President Trump “if he truly wants to lower the price of prescription drugs, pass a second chance act to help former offenders, and increase vocational education, especially for young people in inner cities.”

Clay also says the President “continues his assault on the freedom of the press; an independent judiciary; the Federal Bureau of Investigation and our intelligence community.”

