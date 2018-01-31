Missouri Auditor Galloway to audit St. Louis City

(Missourinet St. Louis contributor Jill Enders wrote this story)

ST. LOUIS- Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D) announced Wednesday in the Gateway City that the city of St. Louis will be facing a state audit.

Galloway made the announcement at a news conference, saying the audit will be extensive.

“My audit will be a thorough and independent review of how taxpayer dollars are managed and will hold government accountable,” Galloway tells reporters. “I would also like to recognize the residents who initiated a petition drive to require an audit of the city.”

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen requested the state audit, as a result of a citizen petition drive.

As part of the process, Galloway will hold a series of public meetings with city residents in the coming months.

“I will be tough, I will be fair and I will be thorough,” says Galloway. “But it will take time. A thorough review on this level cannot be rushed.”

The last state audit of St. Louis City took two years, and was completed in 2010.

Auditor Galloway says her office will begin her review by looking into whether the 2010 findings have been addressed.

She says the audit is expected to cost the city anywhere from $1.25 to $1.75 million.

Galloway encourages residents who have information to call her office’s whistleblower hotline at 1-800-347-8597.