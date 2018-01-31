Alex Smith headed to the Redskins

NFL Network is reporting multiple sources confirming that the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Redskins reached an agreement to trade quarterback Alex Smith to Washington for cornerback Kendall Fuller and a 2018 third-round draft pick.

Smith is coming out the big winner. With a contract set to end after the 2018 season, the Redskins are reportedly giving Smith a four-year contract extension worth $94 million with $71 million in guaranteed money.

The Chiefs save $17 million in the salary-cap, but Smith was coming off a career year in 2017 (4,024 yards 26 TDs and a league-best 104.7 QB rating).

The Chiefs prized first round draft pick, Patrick Mahomes, will now take over the offense for first year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Kendall Fuller just completed his second season with Washington out of Virginia Tech, where he made six starts at corner. He had four interceptions this season.