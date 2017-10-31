Chiefs force season high five turnovers in win over Denver

The Chiefs defense forced a season-high five turnovers, including a 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown by cornerback Marcus Peters after he stripped former Kansas City running back Jamaal Charles. Head coach Andy Reid said that play set the tone for the rest of the evening. Kansas City opened up a commanding lead in the AFC West following their 29-19 win over the Denver Broncos.

Peters, who had struggled the last couple of games, also came up with an interception. The Chiefs picked off three Trevor Siemian passes. Ron Parker and Kenneth Acker came up with their first picks of the year and the defense sacked Siemian three times. Peters now has a league-high 17 interceptions dating back to 2015.

Harrison Butker kicked five field goals and Alex Smith threw for 202 yards and a touchdown, with tight end Travis Kelce finishing with seven catches and 133 yards.

After the Peters touchdown and a 29-yard connection from Smith to Kelce, Andy Reid called a trick play and Tyreek Hill’s pass to the endzone was picked off. The offense sputtered in the red zone going 0-for-3, but Butker’s five FGs helped push the Chiefs past Denver. Butker has made 18 straight field goals since joining Kansas City.