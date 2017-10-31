Blues top a very good L.A. team to open big league in the Central Division

The Blues scored three times in the second period and went on to beat the Kings 4-2 at Scottrade Center. Vladimir Tarasenko, Jaden Schwartz and Carl Gunnarsson scored in the second, and Vladimir Sobotka’s empty-netter sealed the deal late in the third. The Blues lead the Central with 21 points.

It’s early, but coach Mike Yeo likes his hockey team.

“We’ve got a good hockey team,” Blues coach Mike Yeo said. “We’ve still got a long, difficult road ahead of us. We haven’t accomplished anything except a good start and that can leave us very quickly.”

Tarasenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 7:25 of the second period. Schwartz picked off a near center ice and found Tarasenko streaking in on the left side. He beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick over the stick shoulder. Three minutes later, Schwartz cleaned up the rebound of Brayden Schenn’s shot to make it 2-0, swatting the puck out of mid-air. Gunnarsson’s goal, his fourth, was the 14th by a Blues defenseman this season, tops in the NHL came on screen out front.

The Blues lead Dallas in the Central by seven points and four other teams have 12.

The Blues host the Flyers on Thursday.