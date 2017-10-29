Drew Lock’s performance at UConn is one for the #Mizzou record books

Quarterback Drew Lock threw for 377 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Missouri Tigers to a blowout win at Connecticut, 52-12 on Saturday night. Lock had no trouble against the country’s worst pass defense, finishing with a career-high 31 completions on 37 attempts. With this performance, Lock becomes the first quarterback in Mizzou history to throw for five or more touchdowns in a single game at least five times in his career. Lock also moved into third place in program history in both passing yards (7,298) and touchdowns (55) trailing only Brad Smith (8,799) and Chase Daniel (12,515).

“That’s really cool to me, growing up a huge Missouri Tiger fan, watching all those guys,” Lock said after the game. “Putting my name with those guys, that’s the biggest part,” `cause that’s the coolest thing to me.”

Lock completed 14 of 15 passes in the first quarter, three of them for touchdowns, including two to freshman tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Lock also connected with J’Mon Moore for two scores and found Johnathon Johnson for a 72-yard catch and run in the third quarter.

This must be kept in perspective. The last two outings have come against Idaho and UConn. While Lock came out hot against Georgia, they adjusted and held Lock to 15-of-25 for the game. At Kentucky, Lock was just barely over 50% completions as the Tigers were forced to play catchup most of the night. Againt Auburn, he had no chance for a comeback in a51-14 blowout loss. However, the remaining four SEC games are favorable and games that Missouri must show they can compete.

Florida’s administration is looking for an exit plan for Jim McElwain who has turned out to be a complete mess for the two-time defending SEC East champions. He poorly handled the fake naked shark hugging photo this past spring. He had to suspend ten players before the season involved in a credit card fraud scandal and the latest involves McElwain making unsubstantiated claims that he and his players have received death threats. The Gators are 3-4 and have lost three straight. Mizzou host Florida this upcoming Saturday at 11 am.

Tennessee has their own issues and will be looking for a new coach at season’s end. Butch Jones has failed to move the needle in Knoxville and the Vols suffered their fourth straight loss, 29-26 to Kentucky. Keep in mind, the three Vol’s losses to Florida, South Carolina and Kentucky have been by a combined 15 points. Expect the Tigers final home game of the year to be competitive.

Vanderbilt with host Missouri in three weeks and the Commodores have lost five straight, but were competitive in a 34-27 loss to South Carolina.

The Tigers end the season at Arkansas who erased a 24-point deficit to beat Ole Miss for their first SEC win.

Mizzou must win three of their final four games to guarantee a 6-6 record to become bowl eligible. After two straight wins, the Tigers are looking for more.

“We’re trying to finish out the season and we’re trying to finish 6-0 and we’re trying to make a bowl game right now,” said running back Ish Witter.