2017 state volleyball championship results

The 43rd MSHSAA Girls Volleyball Championships were held this weekend at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

Northland Christian capped off back-to-back state titles with a two set sweep over New Haven to claim the Class 1 title.  St. Pius X/Festus overcame a shaky second set to take the Class 2 title holding off Strafford in the tie-breaking set. Helias Catholic returns to the top of Class 3 winning their second title in three years and St. Joseph’s Academy swept Ozark 2-0 to win the Class 4 title.  It was a memorable run for St. Joe, which ended Lafayette Wildwood’s chances for a 7th straight state title earlier in the tournament.  St. Joe returns to the top after a six year absence.

Box scores courtesy of MSHSAA

Championship and Consolation Schedule
9 a.m. C2 3rd pl.  Hermann def. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic – 25-17, 25-10 Box Score
10:30 a.m. C2 Champ.  St. Pius X (Festus) def. Strafford – 23-25, 25-8, 25-22 Box Score
12 Noon C1 3rd pl.  Valle Catholic def. Winona – 25-15, 25-16 Box Score
1:30 p.m. C1 Champ.  Northland Christian def. New Haven – 25-21, 25-18 Box Score
3 p.m. C4 3rd pl.  St. Teresa’s Academy def. St. Dominic – 25-17, 23-25, 25-17 Box Score
4:30 p.m. C4 Champ.  St. Joseph’s Academy def. Ozark – 25-20, 25-13 Box Score
6 p.m. C3 3rd pl.  Pleasant Hill def. Incarnate Word Academy – 25-22, 28-26 Box Score
7:30 p.m. C3 Champ.  Helias Catholic vs. Lutheran South – 25-17, 23-25, 25-15 Box Score