High School football scoreboard from Friday 10/27

Adrian 34, Liberal 21
Ava 39, Mountain View-Liberty 22
Battle 21, Ruskin 0
Belton 61, Smith-Cotton 50
Blair Oaks 72, Wright City 26
Blue Springs 49, Fort Zumwalt West 21
Borgia 35, St. Clair 12
Cape Girardeau Central 36, North County 16
Carl Junction 28, West Plains 7
Carthage 19, Neosho 0
Caruthersville 66, Charleston 28
CBC 49, Marquette 0
Chillicothe 60, Pembroke Hill 7
Clark County 28, Macon 18
Eldon 38, Springfield Catholic 13
Eureka 14, Lafayette 12
Fair Grove 57, Versailles 26
Fort Osage 34, Truman 0
Fort Zumwalt North 56, Fort Zumwalt South 6
Hamilton 47, Putnam County 14
Hayti 66, Chaffee 7
Hazelwood East 36, Chaminade 27
Helias 56, Warrenton 35
Hillsboro 48, Farmington 42
Holden 14, Summit Christian 3
Jackson 56, Poplar Bluff 49
KC Center 28, Odessa 25
Ladue 63, Gateway STEM 0
Lafayette County 33, Lawson 0
Lafayette County 38, Kearney 32
Lamar 57, Warsaw 6
Lebanon 50, Branson 22
Liberty (KC) 22, Liberty North 20
Lincoln 53, Tipton 6
Lindbergh 16, Kirkwood 14
Lockwood 28, Cass Midway 6
Lutheran North 55, Carnahan 0
Lutheran South 60, Vashon 14
Malden 56, East Prairie 23
Maryville 42, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 7
Mexico 33, Southern Boone 31
Miller Career 22, Confluence 6
Monroe City 52, Mark Twain 6
Mount Vernon 37, Seneca 8
Owensville 35, St. James 34
Ozark 55, Glendale 34
Palmyra 24, Centralia (Mo.) 0
Park Hill 21, Lee’s Summit 10
Parkway Central 42, Parkway North 7
Pattonville 36, Webster Groves 14
Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 6
Plattsburg 46, Wellington-Napoleon 30
Pleasant Hill 36, Hogan Prep 18
Princeton 42, South Harrison 0
Reeds Spring 42, Cassville 7
Rockhurst 20, Lee’s Summit West 17
Rolla 26, Parkway West 21
St. Charles West 55, Lutheran St. Charles 0
Thayer 28, Sarcoxie 14
Timberland 42, Holt 7
Trinity 28, Cardinal Ritter 7
Valle Catholic 56, Portageville 12
Willard 58, Nixa 21
William Chrisman 33, Park Hill South 14