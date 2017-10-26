The Bill Pollock Show–From cheerleader to hockey player, Mid-Missouri girl follows her true passion (PODCAST)

The second half of today’s podcast features Madison Tillmann, a 17-year old from Jefferson City. When her family moved to Missouri when she was in the sixth grade, she said it was difficult to make friends. She was on a hockey team, but decided to quit when the boys got to be a little bigger. (There are only co-ed hockey teams in mid-Missouri).

After giving cheerleading a try for a few years, she wanted to spend her senior year of high school doing what she loves the most…playing hockey. So, she’s following her heart.

Its a conversation about trying to fit in, making new friends and not letting your fears hold you back.

I don’t know if you saw the World Series, but the Dodgers and Vin Scully put on a production that would make Hollywood jealous, when it came to throwing out the first pitch. The fans in L.A. and I think its safe to say baseball fans around America love and respect Scully, but what the Dodgers organization did last night really threw their starting pitcher for a loop and could have been a disaster of a first inning.

I share my less than popular, but unique opinion of the ceremonial first pitch.

September of 2015 was the last time the Mizzou football team won back-to-back games in the same season. One of those teams…the UConn Huskies.

CBS Sports ranked all 351 D-I college basketball programs. Where do our four Missouri programs rank? (We have four D-I basketball programs?) Yeah, we actually have five…I forgot about UMKC!!! The Kangaroos are 294th! Oh well, I’m not editing my podcast. I’ll break down the list.