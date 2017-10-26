Steen shines for the #STLBlues

Jaden Schwartz’s seventh goal of the season early in the second period snapped a 1-1 tie and the Blues went on to beat the Flames 5-2 at Scottrade Center. Alexander Steen, Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Stastny and Joel Edmundson also lit the lamp for the Blues, who have won three of their last four games.

Steen, who missed the first six games of the season with a broken thumb, busted out with a goal and three assists.

The Blues improved to 7-2-1 and have a three point lead in the Central Division standings over Chicago.

>>Blues With Big Home Stretch On The Horizon

After tomorrow’s game against the Hurricanes, the Blues will begin a big stretch of home games. Last night was just the third home game of the season for St. Louis, which played seven of its first nine games on the road. The Blues will host four in-a-row starting Saturday against Columbus. Six of the next seven are at home after tomorrow.