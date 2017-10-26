Fitzwater: jobs will be a top theme in 2018 Missouri legislative session (AUDIO)

A mid-Missouri lawmaker says Governor Eric Greitens (R) will have an “aggressive” economic development agenda in 2018.

State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, serves as the vice chairman of the House Workforce Development Committee.

“We have a lot to accomplish,” Fitzwater says. “You know, I think 2017 the legislative session was very successful. We got a lot of big, big things done and I hope we continue on that path.”

Greitens signed a bill this year pushed by Fitzwater, which transfers 32 acres of the old Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) to Jefferson City.

The city plans to redevelop the historic property into a tourist attraction.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City, says MSP tours have increased from 3,000 to 33,000 annually. Mayor Carrie Tergin notes Jefferson City is the only city in the nation with a state Capitol, river and a historic prison.

Missouri lawmakers can begin pre-filing bills on Friday December 1.

The 2018 session will begin on January 3 at noon.

Fitzwater spoke to Missourinet Tuesday in Jefferson City, where State Rep. Paul Curtman, R-Union, announced he’ll run for State Auditor in 2018.

Fitzwater says he agrees with Curtman’s comment, that Missouri needs an auditor who has a good working relationship with lawmakers.

“You know in the Legislature you really do want the executive branches to be involved, even if they’re not in your own party,” says Fitzwater. “You want them to have interactions with you to kind of understand how these audits are impacting your local communities.”

Fitzwater, whose district includes the Capital City, tells Missourinet he hasn’t had any meetings with State Auditor Nicole Galloway (D).

Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber praises Galloway, saying no one matches her dedication and independence in looking out for taxpayers.

Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth interviewed State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, at the Curtman announcement on October 24, 2017. Click here to listen to the full interview: