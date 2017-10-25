The Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards should go after ex-Cubs coach Bosio (PODCAST)

A 2:28 World Series game! I’ll give you the simple reasons this was such a short game, but how it wasn’t good for baseball.

I told you yesterday that Jose Oquendo was coming back to coach third base for the Cardinals and Willie McGee will coach. St. Louis still looking for a pitching coach. High on their list was Chicago native Jim Hickey who was pitching coach at Tampa Bay, but with the Cubs firing their pitching coach Chris Bosio, it’s possible Hickey lands with Joe Maddon. I’ll explain why the Cardinals should hire Bosio.