Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-25-2017

Top Stories: 70’ and 80’s TV star Robert Guillaume, a St. Louis native who grew up in slums, has died at age 89. Guillaume won Emmy Awards for his portrayal of a butler in the sitcoms “Soap” and “Benson” and became the first African American to sing the title role in “The Phantom of the Opera”. He had been battling prostate cancer. And the Council of State Governments says Missouri’s rising prison population could be reduced by investing in more community treatment programs and community policing. Missouri Corrections Department Director Anne Precythe says building another prison is not an efficient way of using taxpayer money.