The Bill Pollock Show–Kansas fans and administration still stubborn over continuing rivalry (PODCAST)

Mizzou and Kansas put on a show for the Showdown for Relief charity exhibition game, where the two schools’ fan bases raised $1.75 million for hurricane relief. On the court, Kansas beat the Tigers, 93-87, in a thrilling game which featured 14 lead changes. One thing that will not change is the stubborn mindset of the KU administration and some of it’s fans.

Before the game, I talked with many Mizzou and KU fans who would love to see the rivalry continue, yet there was Bill Self just appalled that someone would ask him about continuing one of the greatest basketball rivalries.

You’ll hear from Bill and fans from both sides who want to see these schools play each other!