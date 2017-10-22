SEMO, Missouri State lose on the road. D-I FCS wraps

Jesse Hosket threw for a career-high 348 yards and three touchdowns, and Southeast Missouri (2-5, 2-2) came up short in a 38-31 loss to Austin Peay (5-3, 4-1) Saturday at Fortera Stadium.

SEMO trailed, 35-7, with 9:44 left to play in the third quarter before outscoring the Governors, 24-3, the rest of the way. The Redhawks put up 17 of those points in the fourth quarter.

“The main message is we woke up too late and ran out of time,” said SEMO head coach Tom Matukewicz. “We played bad in the first quarter and we need to fix that. After making some adjustments at halftime, I was proud of the way we fought back.”

—

South Dakota State rode an efficient ground attack that gashed Missouri State for seven rushing touchdowns to a 62-30 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory over the Bears Saturday afternoon at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

SDSU (5-2, 2-2 MVFC) scored three times in the opening quarter to establish and early double-digit lead, including two of Mikey Daniel’s four rushing TDs on the day. The Jackrabbits racked up 591 yards of total offense on the afternoon, using a string of 21 unanswered points to open the second half to turn a seven-point affair into a runaway victory.

Brady Mengarelli led the SDSU rushing attack with 115 yards on just 11 carries, scoring two touchdowns for the Jackrabbits. Quarterback Taryn Christion added 382 yards of total offense thanks to a 14-of-19 passing effort for 323 yards and two TDs, while Dallas Goedert led all receivers with eight catches for 170 yards.

For their part, the Bears (1-6, 0-4 MVFC) tallied 448 yards of offense, including a season-best 235-yard rushing game that was powered by Peyton Huslig’s 123 yards. The MSU quarterback also accounted for 189 yards through the air on 17-of-24 passing, while Deion Holliman and Malik Earl each reeled in six catches for a combined total of 132 receiving yards.