The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou – KU tix sell out fast. How do Jayhawks view this rivalry? (PODCAST)

Tix for Mizzou-KU sold out crazy fast. In fact, no public tickets are on sale.

It may be classified as an exhibition game, but the Mizzou-KU rivalry will rekindle for one day and tickets for the charity game Sunday at the Sprint Center promptly sold out on the first day. Proceeds from the game will go to hurricane relief efforts. The two teams have not played since 2012 when the Tigers exited the Big 12 to join the SEC. Tickets are being sold on some secondary sites, but StubHub released a statement saying “in keeping with the charitable purpose of this event, we will not allow sales of tickets to this event.” Michael Porter Jr says he and the Tigers are excited.

My biggest concern about this game, what if one of the players gets hurt in an over-hyped practice game? Look at what happened to Gordon Heyward of Boston last night?

Anyway, I’m starting to get excited about the game. I talk with Brian Hanni, he’s the voice of the Kansas Jayhawks. Thought it would be fun to get their perspective on this game and this rivalry.

Plus, A.J. “Hunch” of the Astros cost his team a 3-1 lead. Dodgers bullpen just mowing down the Cubs. My beloved Cubs are down 3-0. Is there any hope? Probably nope.

Finally, when it comes to rivalries in the state of Missouri, the next few days will bring us some of the best in sports.