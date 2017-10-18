Mizzou men picked for 5th in SEC preseason basketball poll. MPJ shares player of the year honors

Missourinet

The Missouri Tigers, with the best college prospect in Michael Porter Jr and a top five recruiting class was picked to finish 5th in the SEC preseason media poll.

Porter Jr, a 6’10 freshman, was selected in a three-way tie for preseason player of the year and was a first team All-SEC pick.  Georgia senior Yante Maten and A & M’s sophomore Robert Williams are the media favorites.

Preseason Media Poll
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. Texas A & M
4. Alabama
5. Mizzou
6. Arkansas
7. Vanderbilt
8. Georgia
9. Auburn
10. Ole Miss
11. South Carolina
12. Mississippi State
13. Tennessee
14. LSU