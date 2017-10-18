Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-18-17

Top Stories: Kansas City Police are investigating after a shooting injured two people. Officers are looking for up to five vehicles in connection with the shooting. Several homes in the area have been hit by bullets. EMS transported one victim to an area hospital in critical condition. And a Mizzou economist says Missouri should not be chasing a national headline-grabbing large employer like Amazon. Professor Saku Aura says the company is looking for the place with the best tax subsidy package – almost always making taxpayers the losers.