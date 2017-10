What if I told you the Missouri Tigers believe they can go at least 5-1 over the second half of the season and become bowl eligible?

Tigers head coach Barry Odom literally set the first half of the season on fire. He burned game plans, scouting reports, etc. You’ll hear from Odom, plus I break down the second half schedule. On paper, Mizzou could go 5-1 to finish the season 6-6.