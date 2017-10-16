Greitens to leave for second trade mission

Governor Eric Greitens, R, is leaving today for a trade mission to the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The trip will include meetings with government officials, business executives, and workforce development leaders. While in Europe, Greitens says he will focus on the financial and professional service and manufacturing sectors.

The Governor says he chose these nations for his second trade mission because of the great opportunity that the state of Missouri has in these markets to increase trade, promote job growth, attract investment to Missouri, and create educational and cultural ties.

“Our goal is to win more jobs for Missouri families and sell more Missouri products around the world,” says Greitens.

According to Greitens’s office, about 15% of Missouri’s nearly $14 billion worth of exports are destined for Europe. The UK is Missouri’s 8th largest export destination, and Switzerland is Missouri’s 17th largest.

The trip will be paid for by the non-profit Hawthorn Foundation.