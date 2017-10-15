Mizzou offense can’t keep pace with Georgia.

The Missouri Tigers went down to Georgia and gave the 4th ranked Bulldogs an early scare, but their run game was too much for Mizzou’s defense in a 53-28 final on Saturday night in Athens. At one point, Missouri allowed 26 unanswered points after the score was tied 21-21 in the second quarter.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0) torched the Tigers’ defense for 696 total yards, the second-most in school history. The Bulldogs ran for 370 yards. Mizzou (1-5, 0-4) suffered its fifth straight loss.

As I watched the game unfold, I saw a Mizzou defense that was out-matched when it came to speed and strength. Georgia juked and jived their way through the Tigers secondary and when they needed, lowered their shouldered and just pounded away. That was the case when Sony Michel cut and slashed his way through the line and then met cornerback DeMarkus Acy with a vicious blow that knocked Acy backwards and out of the game.

#Mizzou needs to recruit speed. You’re seeing what the best in the SEC has and the Tigers have a long way to go IMO — Bill Pollock (@missourisports) October 15, 2017

Following the game, Mizzou head coach Barry Odom made the same assessment as to where his program ranks in the SEC East.

“That’s what I want Mizzou to be,” Odom said. “From a game-day atmosphere to the roster. All the above. And that’s my vision on where we’re going. It’s going to take time, but absolutely, that can be done.”

Drew Lock came out early and helped move the offense against a team that had allowed just 10 points per game and had held three SEC opponents to 17 points. Lock threw for 253 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Emanuel Hall’s two 63-yard touchdown catches in the first half highlighted Mizzou’s big play potential. Drew Lock also threw a 4-yard scoring pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and a mop up score to tight end Jason Reese late.