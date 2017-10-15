Big days for Northwest Missouri and Central Missouri — Division II football wrap

–The Northwest Missouri State University football team defeated Northeastern State, 42-14, on Saturday at Doc Wadley Stadium in Tahlequah, Okla. It was the Bearcats 37th consecutive win, moving them three closer to tying the Division II record.

Northwest racked up 429 yards of total offense and held Northeastern State to -22 yards rushing, marking the second time this year a Bearcat opponent has been held to negative yards on the ground. The Bearcats turned five RiverHawk turnovers into 21 points.

–Central Missouri had an offense explosion the likes of which has never been seen before in school history, with a new team record 726 yards of total offense. Central Missouri earned their second win in a row with a season-best 71 point effort in a 71-22 win against Missouri Southern.

Central Missouri’s 726 total yards of offense is a new school record. Breaking the previous record of 705 set in 2015, also against Missouri Southern. The two teams combined for 1,125 yards of total offense, also a UCM record. That broke the record of 1,059 yards that was set in the Mules last game at Walton Stadium against Missouri Western in September.