“Showdown for Relief” will happen. #Mizzou basketball to face Kansas on 10/22. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday

The University of Missouri and Kansas University basketball programs are coming together for a one-time charity exhibition game Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 p.m. at Kansas City’s Sprint Center. The event – Showdown for Relief – is to raise awareness and financial support for hurricane relief efforts.

MU, KU and the Sprint Center, along with the Kansas City Sports Commission, have agreed that proceeds from the game will be donated to organizations assisting victims of the natural disasters that have occurred recently in the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Money raised from the game will be contributed to the organizations that the five living former U.S. Presidents have come together to support: the Houston Harvey Relief Fund, the Rebuild Texas Fund, the Florida Disaster Fund, Juntos y Unidos Por Puerto Rico and the Fund for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In order for this scrimmage to take place, both school needed a waiver from the NCAA to play the extra exhibition game.

“The opportunity to use the platform of college basketball to help so many people in need is the most important aspect of this event,” Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martinsaid. “This scrimmage will not only be fun for fans of Mizzou and Kansas, but also for people all over the world.”

“It’s a great opportunity for two schools to do something together for the better of the masses,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, “and be able to send a significant amount of money to people that are suffering right now.”

Tiger Scholarship Fund members and MU students can purchase tickets starting Tuesday. Remaining tickets from Missouri’s allotment will available for purchase at SprintCenter.com starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Ticket prices are: $200 courtside, $120 for lower-level sides, $75 for lower-level ends, $40 for upper level and $20 for students (upper-level seats).