Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-13-2017

Top Stories: A spokesperson for Governor Eric Greitens says the governor won’t testify at an ethics hearing over a state House member’s controversial Facebook post. Greitens condemned Republican Representative Warren Love of Osceola after Love said people who splashed paint over a Confederate statue should be hanged. The Post-Dispatch reports his spokesperson yesterday said Greitens has already made his position clear and wouldn’t be testifying at the hearing. And State Attorney General Josh Hawley’s formal entrance into the 2018 Missouri Senate race this week brings more clarity to the election. Good name recognition and the backing of the Republican establishment make Hawley the leading candidate to take on two-term incumbent Democrat Claire McCaskill. Columbia College Political Science Professor Terry Smith, thinks the race will likely be determined by the standing of President Trump when November 2018 rolls around.