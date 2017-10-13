Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Blues stopped short of history with loss at Florida

Blues stopped short of history with loss at Florida

By

The Blues are unbeaten no more.  They suffered their first loss of the season, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Panthers in Florida.  Paul Stastny gave St. Louis to a 1-0 lead early in the second, but the Florida scored the next five goals.  Vine Dunn scored his first NHL goal late for the Blues, who are 4-1-and-0.  They play at Tampa Bay tomorrow.

The Blues were looking to start a season 5-0 for the first time in franchise history.

With the victory, Roberto Luongo tied one-time Blues goalie Curtis Joseph for fourth place on the NHL career victory list.