Steelers have owned the Chiefs. Kelce’s status still unclear

The Chiefs face nemesis Pittsburgh on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs have won their first five games and are the only undefeated NFL team. Kansas City, however, has lost four of its last five games and seven of the last 10 to the Steelers, including an 18-16 playoff defeat last January at Arrowhead. The Steelers lead the overall series 22-to-11.

>>Robinson To Make Initial Start

Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson will make his first career start replacing Chris Conley, who is done for the year with a ruptured Achilles. Robinson has three catches for 25 yards this season. He was a 2016 fourth-round pick out of Florida.

>>Kelce Still In Concussion Protocol

Starting tight end Travis Kelce did not practice and remains in NFL concussion protocol. Kelce was injured in Sunday’s win in Houston. Head coach Andy Reid says Kelce is doing well, but must wait for NFL clearance. Safety Steven Terrell is also on the concussion list and did not practice. Wide receiver Albert Wilson was added to the injury report with a knee sprain.