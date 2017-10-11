Blues remain undefeated after edging the Rangers

The Blues are still unbeaten. Brayden Schenn snapped a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal in the first period and Jaden Schwartz sealed the 3-1 win over the Rangers with an empty-netter late in the third. Carl Gunnarsson opened the scoring for St. Louis, which is a perfect 4-and-0. The Blues continue their road trip tomorrow at Florida.

>>Blues Announce Five-Year Affiliation With San Antonio Of AHL

The Blues have a new minor league affiliate. The club has announced a five-year affiliation with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL starting next season. The Blues had been affiliated with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL, but that deal expired after last season and the Wolves are now the affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.