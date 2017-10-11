Missourinet

2017 Girls Class 2 golf championships results

Team Results

School Score
1 St. Joseph’s Academy High School 317-306=623
2 Notre Dame de Sion High School 315-318=633
3 MICDS High School 325-322=647
4 Lafayette (Wildwood) High School 342-337=679
5 Rock Bridge High School 354-346=700
6 Camdenton High School 372-359=731
7 Carl Junction High School 376-358=734
7 Lee’s Summit West High School 360-374=734

Individual Results

Name School Rd 1 Rd 2 Total
1 Megan Propeck Notre Dame de Sion 71 70 141
2 Amber Louise Wilson Camdenton 74 69 143
3 Claire Ann Solovic Seckman 74 70 144
4 Brooke Allison Biermann Lafayette (Wildwood) 74 71 145
5 Shannon Gould MICDS 71 76 147
6 Jenna Teeter Carl Junction 74 74 148
7 Grace Aromando St. Joseph’s Academy 76 73 149
8 Grace Renfer St. Joseph’s Academy 77 74 151
9 Madeline Larouere Liberty (Wentzville) 76 76 152
10 Zoee Harrington Liberty (Wentzville) 78 75 153
11 Momo Kikuchi Pattonville 80 74 154
11 Sarah Anne Lewis Marquette 74 80 154
13 Kylie Marie Carnes Carl Junction 81 74 155
14 Lacey Snell Northwest (Cedar Hill) 77 79 156
15 Sofia Gamayo Lindbergh 81 76 157
15 Anna Iorio Joplin 79 78 157
17 Nicole Rallo St. Joseph’s Academy 82 77 159
17 Olivia Sowers Rock Bridge 78 81 159
19 Abigail Nicole Howard Liberty 81 80 161
20 Lia Johnson Notre Dame de Sion 82 81 163
20 Parker Perry MICDS 86 77 163
20 Amelia Schroeder MICDS 80 83 163
23 Caroline Giocondo Notre Dame de Sion 80 84 164
23 Mckenna Rice Lee’s Summit West 80 84 164
23 Gabrielle Elisabeth Vaoifi Fort Osage 83 81 164
26 Layke Graybill Liberty North 83 82 165
26 Barbara Mae King Notre Dame de Sion 82 83 165
28 Drew Nienhaus St. Joseph’s Academy 82 84 166
29 Lauren Gallagher St. Joseph’s Academy 86 82 168
29 Maryellen Grace Holloway Staley 82 86 168
29 Kylee Hormuth Francis Howell 86 82 168
29 Leigha Kelly Ft. Zumwalt West 83 85 168
33 Paige Sumner Sanfelippo Lafayette (Wildwood) 85 84 169
33 Jennah Marie Schell Camdenton 85 84 169
35 Hannah Aherin Ozark 84 86 170
35 Haleigh Barks Nerinx Hall 82 88 170
37 Kayla Kimbley Warrensburg 87 84 171
37 Bess Ramsey Ursuline Academy 86 85 171
39 Marisa Butler West Plains 87 86 173
39 Sierra Story Heuston Blue Springs 84 89 173
39 Helen Willis Notre Dame de Sion 84 89 173
42 Alyson Kate Goggin Webster Groves 90 84 174
42 Garrett Goltermann MICDS 88 86 174
42 Victoria Hooker Waynesville 91 83 174
42 Jordan Alyssa Marshall Blue Springs 85 89 174
42 Lauren G Muller Blue Springs 88 86 174
42 Jessalyn Shipp Platte County 87 87 174
48 Kimberly Sager Carthage 88 87 175
49 Faith Beaty Lee’s Summit West 83 93 176
49 Isabel Degrand Ursuline Academy 87 89 176
49 Sydney Hofstetter St. Dominic 89 87 176
52 Emma Oathout Webb City 90 87 177
52 Jessica Qian Francis Howell North 91 86 177
52 Samantha Lauren Swinfard Jefferson City 87 90 177
55 Caroline Lynch Nerinx Hall 90 88 178
55 Madison Moller Rock Bridge 91 87 178
55 Alexandra Nelson Helias Catholic 92 86 178
55 Kasydie Shipp Platte County 90 88 178
59 Elizabeth Grace Freeman Ozark 90 89 179
59 Marliere Toothaker Rolla 90 89 179
59 Sydney Willingham Rock Bridge 91 88 179
62 Anika Laxmi Pulumati Lafayette (Wildwood) 92 88 180
63 Jessica Fisher Francis Howell 84 97 181
63 Ashley Fite Incarnate Word Academy 90 91 181
63 Jennifer Nicole Hesterberg Parkway South 87 94 181
63 Katie Schreiner Rockwood Summit 88 93 181
67 Caroline Beykirch West Plains 98 85 183
67 Kourtney Victoria Tucker Central (Springfield) 92 91 183
69 Madelyn Orr Rock Bridge 94 90 184
70 Courtney Berghoff Parkway Central 91 94 185
70 Nicole Lynn Rezabek Camdenton 93 92 185
70 Alyssa Marie Serafin Lafayette (Wildwood) 91 94 185
70 Misheel Lauren Sodgerel Clayton 93 92 185
74 Trinity Hofstetter St. Dominic 92 94 186
74 Abbigayle Loveless Cor Jesu Academy 91 95 186
76 Madison Duff Rock Bridge 96 91 187
76 Corynn Elizabeth Mcdonald St. Teresa’s Academy 95 92 187
78 Stephanie Gabel MICDS 94 94 188
79 Audrey Collier Rolla 91 100 191
79 Madeline Jane Gentry St. Teresa’s Academy 99 92 191
79 Breeley Pilgrim Carl Junction 96 95 191
82 Hannah Scott Willard 96 96 192
83 Sadora Franklin Park Hill South 98 95 193
84 Reese Hamilton Helias Catholic 103 91 194
84 Allison Grace Harrell Lafayette (Wildwood) 95 99 194
86 Alayna Nicole Haenig Kickapoo 99 100 199
86 Quincy Mae Munsell Lee’s Summit West 94 105 199
88 Shannon Ralls Lee’s Summit West 103 97 200
89 Abby Elizabeth Nall Westminster Christian Academy 96 108 204
90 Taylor A Starr Lee’s Summit West 106 100 206
91 Kathryn Hope Finke Kickapoo 107 102 209
92 Madelyn Hill Park Hill South 109 110 219
93 Allie Marie Crowell Camdenton 120 114 234
94 Abigail Rogers Carl Junction 125 115 240
95 Madeline Coats Carl Junction 130 122 252
96 Emily Elizabeth Hunter Camdenton 126 131 257