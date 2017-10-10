Hawley makes bids for Missouri U.S. Senate seat official in video.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley has made his Senate bid official in a video announcement which targets Washington insiders and Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

Hawley portrays himself as someone who can shake up Washington in the video, which features his wife and two kids and the family kitchen as the backdrop.

Hawley set up a fundraising committee over the summer. He’s been raising money and setting up a campaign team since then.

The Republican will formally announce a campaign to run for the U.S. Senate in 2018 Tuesday morning.