Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-9-2017

Top Stories: Three people arrived at local hospitals early Sunday morning after being shot in a parking lot at a Columbia bar. KRCG reports a police investigation revealed several people were engaged in a disturbance and began shooting at one another. Detectives are receiving cooperation from witnesses and continue to follow-up on leads related to this shooting. The state Supreme Court is looking at a case that questions a gun law as it applies to a man who has felony convictions from the 1970’s. Jack Alpert says he legally possessed firearms for 25 years until a 2008 state law barred felons from having them. The state claims he has no case because he doesn’t currently own guns he could fight to keep. Representing Alpert before the high court, attorney Ronald Ribaudo called the state’s argument absurd.