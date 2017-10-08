Monday is Columbus Day, a federal, Missouri and county holiday.

It celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492.

Most federal, state and county offices are closed on Monday, with the exception of emergency services like the Missouri State Highway Patrol, county Sheriff’s departments and state prisons.

County courthouses will be closed on Monday.

Most banks and financial institutions will be closed on Monday. There will also be no regular mail delivery. Regular mail delivery will resume on Tuesday morning.

Columbus Day is one of 12 Missouri state holidays. The next one will be the November 10 Veterans Day observance.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D) signed legislation into law in 1934, making Columbus Day a federal holiday.

The holiday has been observed on the second Monday in October, since 1970.