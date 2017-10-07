Missouri U.S. Senate candidate feels ‘singled out’ for gun giveaway issue

Facebook has lifted its ban of Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Austin Petersen. He was on the social media site’s bad side for offering a free assault rifle during a campaign video. Petersen says he feels singled out for getting banned.

“Roy Moore did it in Alabama with no problems,” Petersen told the Gary Nolan Show on Columbia’s KSSZ Radio. “There are literally thousands of gun giveaways on Facebook right now.”

Facebook’s rules ban using the site to buy or sell guns. However, Petersen says Facebook has confirmed to him that he was not violating its rules.

Petersen is running in the GOP primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Claire McCaskill. He eludes to Facebook possibly playing political games.

“Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer, Sheryl Sandberg, has donated the maximum amount allowable to my opponent, Claire McCaskill. So something is fishy,” said Petersen.

Other Republican candidates running for the post include Navy veteran and newcomer Courtland Sykes and Tony Monetti of Warrensburg, a retired Air Force pilot and assistant dean at the University of Central Missouri Aviation Department.

Brad Tregnago of Missourinet affiliate KSSZ Radio contributed to this story.