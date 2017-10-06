Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-6-2017

Top Stories: While prosecutors still haven’t filed criminal charges, a lawsuit has been filed in a deadly crash that happened near Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium after the Chief’s home opener in September. A 16-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were killed when police say the driver of a pick-up truck exiting a freeway slammed into a car at the bottom of the ramp, setting off a chain-reaction crash. The mom of the 3-year-old killed in the crash is suing the pick-up truck driver. And longtime State Representative Jay Barnes of Jefferson City will NOT run for the Missouri Senate in 2018 to replace term-limited Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe. Barnes, who’s term-limited in the House, notes he and his wife now have four children.