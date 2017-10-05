Updated high school football rankings for 2017

Missourinet

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (148), 6-1, 148, 1

2. Eureka (1), 7-0, 133, 2

3. Blue Springs, 5-2, 117, 3

4. Lee’s Summit West, 6-1, 106, 4

5. Kirkwood, 5-1, 88, 5

6. Park Hill, 5-2, 75, 6

7. Lindbergh, 7-0, 59, 7

8. Rockhurst, 5-2, 38, 8

9. Hazelwood Central, 6-1, 28, 9

10. Rock Bridge, 6-1, 24, 10

Also receiving votes: Ritenour (6-1), 6; Francis Howell (5-2), 3

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Vianney (15), 7-0, 150, 1

2. Staley, 7-0, 130, 2

3. Fort Zumwalt North, 7-0, 125, 3

4. Battle, 5-2, 96, 5

5. Liberty, 6-1, 92, 6

6. Fort Osage, 5-2, 81, 4

7. Poplar Bluff, 7-0, 48, 9

8. Pattonville, 3-3, 47, 7

9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7-0, 30, 10

10. Webster Groves, 3-2, 21, 8

Also receiving votes: Carthage (4-3), 3; Chaminade (3-3), ; William Chrisman (5-2), 1

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Webb City (15), 7-0, 150, 1

2. Carl Junction, 6-1, 131, 2

3. Kearney, 6-1, 120, 3

4. Platte County, 6-1, 109, 4

5. Parkway Central, 6-1, 78, 5

6. Ladue, 5-2, 71, 6

7. Parkway North, 4-3, 51, 7

8. Smithville, 7-0, 41, 9

9. Camdenton, 6-1, 37, 8

10. St. Francis Borgia, 7-0, 21, 10

Also receiving votes: MICDS (5-2), 12; St. Mary’s (6-1), 3; Hannibal (4-3), 1

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. McCluer South-Berkeley (14), 5-0, 149, 1

2. Blair Oaks (1), 7-0, 135, 2

3. Park Hills Central, 7-0, 121, 3

4. Seneca, 7-0, 98, 4

5. Chillicothe, 6-1, 85, 6

6. Center, 6-1, 76, 7

7. Eldon, 6-1, 60, 9

8. Maryville, 5-2, 40, 5

9. Hogan Prep Academy, 7-0, 36, 10

10. Springfield Catholic, 6-1, 17, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Mt. Vernon

Also receiving votes: Mexico (5-2), 7; Mt. Vernon (5-2), 1

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (13), 6-0, 148, 1

2. Trinity (2), 6-0, 137, 2

3. Lutheran North, 7-0, 119, 3

4. Ava, 7-0, 105, 4

5. Lexington, 7-0, 83, 5

6. Cardinal Ritter, 6-1, 68, 7

7. North Callaway, 6-1, 60, 8

8. Palmyra, 6-1, 32, NR

9. Lafayette County, 7-0, 31, 10

10. South Callaway, 6-1, 30, 9

Dropped out: No. No. 6 Centralia

Also receiving votes: Brentwood (5-1), 4; Malden (6-1), 4; Lathrop (6-1), 3; Centralia (5-2), 1

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Monroe City (12), 7-0, 147, 2

2. Marceline (1), 7-0, 131, 3

3. Valle Catholic (2), 6-1, 119, 1

4. Hamilton-Penney, 6-1, 104, 4

5. Lincoln, 7-0, 91, 5

6. Pierce City, 7-0, 78, 6

7. Hayti, 6-1, 63, 7

8. Fayette, 5-1, 42, 9

9. Princeton, 7-0, 29, 10

10. Sarcoxie, 7-0, 13, NR

Dropped out: No. 8 Thayer

Also receiving votes: Thayer (5-2), 6; Westran (6-1), 2