Updated high school football rankings for 2017

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. CBC (148), 6-1, 148, 1
2. Eureka (1), 7-0, 133, 2
3. Blue Springs, 5-2, 117, 3
4. Lee’s Summit West, 6-1, 106, 4
5. Kirkwood, 5-1, 88, 5
6. Park Hill, 5-2, 75, 6
7. Lindbergh, 7-0, 59, 7
8. Rockhurst, 5-2, 38, 8
9. Hazelwood Central, 6-1, 28, 9
10. Rock Bridge, 6-1, 24, 10
Also receiving votes: Ritenour (6-1), 6; Francis Howell (5-2), 3
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Vianney (15), 7-0, 150, 1
2. Staley, 7-0, 130, 2
3. Fort Zumwalt North, 7-0, 125, 3
4. Battle, 5-2, 96, 5
5. Liberty, 6-1, 92, 6
6. Fort Osage, 5-2, 81, 4
7. Poplar Bluff, 7-0, 48, 9
8. Pattonville, 3-3, 47, 7
9. Sedalia Smith-Cotton, 7-0, 30, 10
10. Webster Groves, 3-2, 21, 8
Also receiving votes: Carthage (4-3), 3; Chaminade (3-3), ; William Chrisman (5-2), 1
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Webb City (15), 7-0, 150, 1
2. Carl Junction, 6-1, 131, 2
3. Kearney, 6-1, 120, 3
4. Platte County, 6-1, 109, 4
5. Parkway Central, 6-1, 78, 5
6. Ladue, 5-2, 71, 6
7. Parkway North, 4-3, 51, 7
8. Smithville, 7-0, 41, 9
9. Camdenton, 6-1, 37, 8
10. St. Francis Borgia, 7-0, 21, 10
Also receiving votes: MICDS (5-2), 12; St. Mary’s (6-1), 3; Hannibal (4-3), 1
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (14), 5-0, 149, 1
2. Blair Oaks (1), 7-0, 135, 2
3. Park Hills Central, 7-0, 121, 3
4. Seneca, 7-0, 98, 4
5. Chillicothe, 6-1, 85, 6
6. Center, 6-1, 76, 7
7. Eldon, 6-1, 60, 9
8. Maryville, 5-2, 40, 5
9. Hogan Prep Academy, 7-0, 36, 10
10. Springfield Catholic, 6-1, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Mt. Vernon
Also receiving votes: Mexico (5-2), 7; Mt. Vernon (5-2), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (13), 6-0, 148, 1
2. Trinity (2), 6-0, 137, 2
3. Lutheran North, 7-0, 119, 3
4. Ava, 7-0, 105, 4
5. Lexington, 7-0, 83, 5
6. Cardinal Ritter, 6-1, 68, 7
7. North Callaway, 6-1, 60, 8
8. Palmyra, 6-1, 32, NR
9. Lafayette County, 7-0, 31, 10
10. South Callaway, 6-1, 30, 9
Dropped out: No. No. 6 Centralia
Also receiving votes: Brentwood (5-1), 4; Malden (6-1), 4; Lathrop (6-1), 3; Centralia (5-2), 1
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Monroe City (12), 7-0, 147, 2
2. Marceline (1), 7-0, 131, 3
3. Valle Catholic (2), 6-1, 119, 1
4. Hamilton-Penney, 6-1, 104, 4
5. Lincoln, 7-0, 91, 5
6. Pierce City, 7-0, 78, 6
7. Hayti, 6-1, 63, 7
8. Fayette, 5-1, 42, 9
9. Princeton, 7-0, 29, 10
10. Sarcoxie, 7-0, 13, NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Thayer
Also receiving votes: Thayer (5-2), 6; Westran (6-1), 2