The captain scores the game winner in OT as #STLBlues take down the defending champs

Alex Pietrangelo found the back of the net 1:15 into overtime to lift the Blues past the Penguins 5-4 on opening night in Pittsburgh. Pietrangelo finished with two goals in the winning effort. Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis. Jake Allen stopped 29-of-33 shots sent his way for the Blues.

>>Blues Pass On Pens’ Stanley Cup Celebration

The Blues elected not to witness the Penguins’ Stanley Cup celebration first hand. The team stayed in the locker room as the Pens raised their second consecutive championship banner to the rafters before last night’s season-opener in Pittsburgh. Head coach Mike Yeo said they decided as a team in order to focus on the game.

>>Blues’ Home Opener Saturday Against Stars

The Blues now return to St. Louis to play their home opener on Saturday. They host the Dallas Stars at Scottrade Center, with faceoff set for 7 p.m. It will be the return of Ken Hitchcock. After being let go by the Blues mid-season last year, Hitch has been hired by Dallas, where he helped the franchise win a Stanley Cup. After that game, the Blues will head back out on the road for a four-game swing against the Islanders, Rangers, Panthers and Lightning. The second home game is October 18th against Chicago.