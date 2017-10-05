Study: Drivers at high risk of having car vs. deer accidents in Missouri

A new study shows Missouri remains a “high risk” state for deer collisions. State Farm Insurance’s 2017 deer-collision study shows Missouri drivers have a 1 in 112 chance of hitting a large animal like a deer or elk. The data is based on insurance claims.

Drivers in West Virginia are at the greatest risk with a 1-in-43 chance of hitting a deer with their cars. Missouri is 17th on this year’s list – unchanged from last year.

According to State Farm, the top five states for deer collisions are West Virginia, Montana, Pennsylvania, Iowa and Wisconsin.

For more information on the report, click here.

By Pat Curtis of Radio Iowa