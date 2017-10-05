Missouri State Representative Jay Barnes decides against Senate run

Longtime State Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, has announced that he will not run for the Missouri Senate in 2018 to replace term-limited Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe, R-Jefferson City.

Barnes is serving his fourth and final House term. He was first elected in 2010 and is term-limited in the House.

Barnes chairs the House Rules-Administrative Oversight Committee.

Kehoe is also term-limited, in the Senate. He is finishing his second four-year term, and was first elected to the Senate in 2010.

In a written statement, Barnes wrote, in part: “I believe that, all too often, people choose the path expected of them without ever pausing to ask whether it’s the right path for them. In making this decision, we thought back to our first campaign, when we were just a family of three and our toddler would cry every time I left the house to knock on doors. Today, we are a family of six – and all of our children are in their formative years.”

In his statement, Barnes notes he has 15 months left in his House term, saying that “you sprint all the way to the finish line.”

Barnes led the bipartisan 2011 House investigation into the failed Mamtek project in northern Missouri’s Moberly.

Former Mamtek CEO Bruce Cole pleaded guilty in September 2014 to one count of theft and two counts of securities fraud, and he was sentenced to seven years in state prison.

The Missouri Department of Corrections tells Missourinet that Cole is scheduled to be paroled in June.