STLBlues open the season tomorrow against the defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins

The Blue will drop the puck on the regular season tomorrow in Pittsburgh. They play the two-time defending Stanley Cup champs at PPG Paints Arena. The Pens will raise their latest banner to the roof before the game. The Blues went 3-5-0 during the preseason. Their home opener is Saturday night against the Dallas Stars.
Below is the 23-man roster to open the season.
Blues 2017-18 Active Roster:
Forwards
#9 Scottie Upshall
#10 Brayden Schenn
#17 Jaden Schwartz
#22 Chris Thorburn
#23 Dmitrij Jaskin
#26 Paul Stastny
#28 Kyle Brodziak
#32 Tage Thompson
#49 Ivan Barbashev
#56 Magnus Paajarvi
#61 Wade Megan
#70 Oskar Sundqvist
#71 Vladimir Sobotka
#91 Vladimir Tarasenko
Defensemen
#4 Carl Gunnarsson
#6 Joel Edmundson
#27 Alex Pietrangelo
#29 Vince Dunn
#39 Nate Prosser
#41 Robert Bortuzzo
#55 Colton Parayko
Goaltender
#34 Jake Allen
#40 Carter Hutton
Injured Reserve
#12 Zach Sanford
#15 Robby Fabbri
#19 Jay Bouwmeester
#20 Alexander Steen
Injured, Non-Roster
#21 Patrik Berglund
#37 Klim Kostin
#45 Luke Opilka